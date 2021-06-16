Stevanato Group to create 230 new jobs in Hamilton County with new manufacturing facility in Fishers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Italian pharmaceutical support company "Stevanato Group" will be locating its United States operations in Fishers, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced on Wednesday.

Stevanato Group's Fishers facility is expected to create more than 230 new jobs by the end of 2025.

Stevanato Group is a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Additionally, the multinational company is active in the glass tube forming technology and inspection systems sector.

“We are excited to locate our new U.S. hub in Fishers, Indiana, which will enable us to better serve our North America pharmaceutical customers,” Howard Drake, Stevanato Group's vice president of U.S. business development, stated. “We are looking forward to joining the Fishers community, which shares our commitment to the pharma and health care industries, and to being a part of the new pharmaceutical and life sciences park the city is developing.”

Stevanato will invest up to $145 million to build its 370,000 square-foot manufacturing facility. The Fishers facility will produce syringes, vials, and pre-sterilized glass containers for pharmaceutical companies. The building will also have office space and a sales support center.

Construction at the production plant is set to begin later this year, according to IEDC, and will be completed in 2023.

Stevanato currently employs more than 4,300 people around the globe. It plans to offer a variety of employment opportunities in Hamilton County that includes production, engineering, maintenance, and corporate support positions.

IEDC offered Stevanato $2.9 million in conditional tax credits and up to $500,000 in conditional training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. Fishers, according to IEDC, is considering additional incentives of up to $1.2 million.

Those interested in learning more about upcoming open positions can visit stevanatogroup.com.

