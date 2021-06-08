Tempur Sealy opening new facility in Crawfordsville, will hire 300 new employees

CRAWFORDSVILLE — Tempur Sealy International Inc. announced Tuesday its plans to open a new production facility in Montgomery County.

The mattress manufacturer will create exactly 300 new jobs in Crawfordsville by the end of 2025, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Tempur Sealy manufactures and develops mattresses, bases, pillows, and other sleep products for brands including Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Cocoon by Sealy, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster.

The company is planning to invest more than $138 million to build a brand new 700,000-square-foot facility on 130 acres in Crawfordsville. Construction is slated to begin in the fall. It will be completed sometime in 2023.

Courtesy of Hand-out/Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Rendered Image of New Tempur Sealy Foam-Pouring Plant in Indiana.

With its headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, this will be Tempur Sealy's fourth manufacturing facility. It's the company's third "foam-pouring" manufacturing facility and will produce a wide variety of bedding products and components for its northeast customers.

Tempur Sealy currently employs over 8,000 people globally. The company will start filling positions at the Crawfordsville facility later this year, according to IEDC. The company is looking to hire for management, supervisory, and administrative roles. Those interested can apply at tempursealy.com/careers/.

The IEDC says it plans to offer Tempur Sealy up to $2.5 million in conditional tax credits based on the company's job creation in central Indiana. You can learn more about these tax incentives at iedc.in.gov.