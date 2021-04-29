Weaver Popcorn has 100 job openings in central and northeast Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Weaver Popcorn announced Thursday it's seeking to hire 100 Hoosiers over the next 90 days as it expands operations in central and northeast Indiana.

The family-owned company is looking to hire experienced machine operators and technicians. About 25 to 30 "highly-skilled" operators are needed at Weaver's Anson plant, and 65 to 70 operators are needs at its Van Buren facility.

“Weaver is undergoing a large-scale capital expansion project in Central Indiana to add capacity for our long-term retail partners, and we need experienced operators to support that initiative,” Jason Kashman, Weaver's CEO, stated in a release to WRTV.

Base pay for each position sits around $22 to $29 an hour, with a $2 an hour premium for night shift operators. Perks include a $5,000 signing bonus, a dollar for dollar 401K match up to 10% of salary, healthcare benefits, tuition reimbursement, and promotion opportunities.

Kashman said Weaver's need for more operators and technicians is due to "high growth with our customers and overall demand in the popcorn category. We’re continuing to add new customers on top of this.”

Those interested in learning more or applying can visit workatweaver.com.