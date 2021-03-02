Marketing tech firm Wunderkind plans to hire more than 200 workers in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A New York-based marketing tech firm plans to spend $3.4 million to grow its operations in Indianapolis and hire as many as 224 people over the next four years.

Wunderkind Corporation will operate in the same facility as SmarterHQ at 9102 N. Meridian St. Wunderkind purchased SmarterHQ in November.

“Today’s announcement is yet another sign of Indianapolis’ strength as a growing tech hub,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogestt said in a statement. “We’re excited about Wunderkind’s investment in our community and look forward to welcoming more than 200 local jobs in the next few years.”

Wunderkind, which was founded in 2012 as BounceX, currently employs more than 440 people throughout London, New York, Austin, Texas and Indianapolis. It is hiring for roles in implementation, client engineering and customer success. The company plans to add about 40 new roles per year in Indianapolis through 2025.

People interested can apply online.

"The Wunderkind team and our SmarterHQ friends celebrate joining the Indiana tech community with an acquisition that we are confident will accelerate our joint impact in the market and in local job creation," Wunderkind CEO and founder Ryan Urban said in a statement. "Marketing tech companies have thrived in Indianapolis, yielding billions in exits, and with our sustained growth we're confident Wunderkind will be able to add to the history of success in Indy."

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation will offer Wunderkind up to $3.4 million in conditional tax credits that it will be eligible to claim once people are hired.