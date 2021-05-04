Milestone Business Solutions looks to hire 53 new employees

INDIANAPOLIS — Milestone Business Solutions Inc plans to expand its operations in Central Indiana and create up to 53 new jobs by the end of 2025.

The professional services firm has already hired 13 new employees, according to a news release from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Milestone Business Solutions is looking to hire staff accountants, controllers, chief financial officers, human resources specialists, managers and directors. People interested can apply online or send resumes to hr@milestone.inc.

“We have a vibrant ecosystem for entrepreneurial companies in Indiana, as well as access to top talent," said Tom Gabbert, founder & CEO of Milestone Business Solutions. "Over the years, I have experienced firsthand how companies across the country are drawn to the work ethic and positive attitude of Hoosiers. I believe we can build a largely Indiana-based team with a national focus and operate with a competitive advantage.”

Milestone Business Solutions has operated remotely since it was founded last year and will continue remote work through 2021. It plans to invest $171,500 toward finding a location in Central Indiana in 2022.

Employees will have the option to work remotely while having access to training and collaboration facilities.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Milestone Business Solutions up to $800,000 in conditional tax credits based on its job creation plans that it will be eligible to claim once employees are hired.