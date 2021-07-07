Monroe County School Corporation job fair scheduled for Thursday

MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County School Corporation will hold a job fair Thursday.

The fair will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Bloomington High School South cafeteria. Supervisors will be on-site for interviews.

The school district is looking for a number of positions, including teachers, administrative assistants, childcare services, custodial services, food services, guest teachers, health services, maintenance, paraprofessionals, school age care, security and transportation..

People with questions can call 812-330-7700 or visit www.mccsc.edu/jobs.