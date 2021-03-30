Menu

Hiring Hoosiers: Most pools at Indiana state parks are expected to open this summer, but lifeguards are needed

RTV6
A lifeguard watches over swimmers at an Indy Parks pool during the summer of 2018.
Posted at 10:43 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 22:57:28-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Most of the public swimming pools at Indiana State Parks will be opening Memorial Day Weekend, as long as they’re able to recruit enough lifeguards to staff them.

Lifeguards are needed for pools at Brown County, Clifty Falls, McCormick’s Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Turkey Run, Versailles state parks, Cagles Mill Lake (Lieber State Recreation Area), as well as the aquatic centers at Prophetstown and O’Bannon Woods state parks.

Lifeguards are also being recruited for the state park beach at Indiana Dunes. Lifeguard training includes virtual coursework followed by a water skills assessment test.

If you’re interested in guarding at a state park pool, contact the property nearest you. Phone numbers can be found at stateparks.IN.gov under the “Find a Park” tab.

For more information, visit the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

