Navient hosting drive-thru job fair at Fishers location

FISHERS — If you or someone you know is actively seeking employment in the central Indiana area, Navient is hosting a Drive-Thru Job Fair at its Fishers location this Thursday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees of the job fair will have the opportunity to explore Customer Care Specialist positions without leaving their car!

The drive-thru job fair will take place at 11100 USA Parkway Fishers, Indiana 46037, rain or shine!

“The pandemic has left many Central Indiana residents searching for meaningful employment,” said Greg Lipps, Senior Director, Customer Care Center. “The Drive-Thru Job Fair provides an opportunity for those workers to interview for a permanent position here at Navient, all while adhering to social-distancing requirements and helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

This is an outdoor, drive-thru event under a tent. Employees working the job fair will wear masks and socially distance.

Masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.

Those who are attending are encouraged to pre-register online at jobs.navient.com and to bring a resume.