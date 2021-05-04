New requirements for Indiana businesses employing minors go into effect July 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana businesses will be required to adhere to new requirements when they hire employees younger than 18 years old beginning July 1.

A new employer registration platform known as the Youth Employment System (YES) will replace the need for work permits, according to the Indiana Department of Labor's Bureau of Youth Employment.

“Schools will no longer be responsible for issuing work permits, or tracking and registering minor employees,” State Labor Commissioner Joe Hoage said in a news release. “That latter responsibility will now fall to employers via YES.”

Beginning in July, businesses which employ five or more workers who are under the age of 18 at each of their locations will be required to register via the YES online platform.

Employers will be required to provide their corporate and individual facility locations, along with employee information, such as name and age, once a minor is officially employed. When a minor leaves a job, the business must remove their information from the YES active-employee registry.

“Employers who meet the criteria must register themselves as a youth employer, and provide specific minor employee information” said Michael Myers, director of DOL’s Bureau of Youth Employment.

Employers who do not comply with the new registration requirements could face penalties of up to $400 per infraction.

The new system does not impact Indiana's work-hour requirement for minors and all employers are still required to comply with teen work hour restrictions, along with prohibited and hazardous occupation restrictions for minors.