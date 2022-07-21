Norfolk Southern increases conductor trainee pay, hiring in Indiana

PERU — Norfolk Southern, a company that provides training for train conductors, is increasing pay and adding job training incentives.

The company is increasing Conductor Trainee pay to $25 per hour, with a minimum of $200 in earnings per shift. There is also an added incentive of $300 per-biweekly pay period provided trainees make themselves available to work.

Conductor trainees in priority locations have the opportunity to earn up to $5,000 in starting bonuses. In Indiana, those locations include Peru, Fort Wayne, Elkhart and Princeton.

Norfolk Southern says their conductors are guaranteed a minimum annual pay of $52,000 and earn an average of $67,000.

Applicants can apply online at Jobs.NSCorp.com.

Norfolk Southern utilizes a comprehensive training program for both conductors and locomotive engineers, consisting of classroom and field training. Successful completion of these programs is a requirement for employment.

Conductor trainees should expect to complete a training program of approximately 16 weeks before promoting to a conductor position. The first three weeks of training occur at the Norfolk Southern Training Center in McDonough, Georgia.

The remaining weeks of training take place at or near their hiring location.

