Pendleton Correctional Facility hosting career fair this weekend

PENDLETON — This weekend, those interested in beginning a career in corrections can attend the Pendleton Correctional Facility job fair.

From 9 a.m. - Noon on Saturday, June 10, the Indiana Reformatory will host prospective workers for the position of correctional officer.

Starting pay for the position is $22 per hour.

The Pendleton Correctional Facility is located at 4490 W. Reformatory Rd. in Pendleton.

Those with questions beforehand can contact the facility at 765-778-2107 Ext. 1041/1406 with any questions Career in Corrections