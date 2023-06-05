Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesHiring Hoosiers

Actions

Pendleton Correctional Facility hosting career fair this weekend

Pendleton Correctional Facility
WRTV/Chase Sarten
Pendleton Correctional Facility
Pendleton Correctional Facility
Posted at 7:34 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 07:34:00-04

PENDLETON — This weekend, those interested in beginning a career in corrections can attend the Pendleton Correctional Facility job fair.

From 9 a.m. - Noon on Saturday, June 10, the Indiana Reformatory will host prospective workers for the position of correctional officer.

Starting pay for the position is $22 per hour.

The Pendleton Correctional Facility is located at 4490 W. Reformatory Rd. in Pendleton.

Those with questions beforehand can contact the facility at 765-778-2107 Ext. 1041/1406 with any questions Career in Corrections

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring-Hoosiers-Header-Image-600x400_00000.jpg

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.