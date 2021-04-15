People looking for work can attend 3 jobs fairs over the next week

INDIANAPOLIS — Three job fairs will take place in the coming week for people looking for work in Central Indiana.

The West Side Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Job Fair-aganza from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at the Indiana Wesleyan Conference Center West located at 6325 Digital Way, Suite 222.

More than 40 employers will participate and job-seekers should pre-register online and select a time.

“We will have lots of jobs from management to call centers, package handling, landscaping to installation and sales,” West Side Chamber of Commerce president Brandon Fishburn said in a news release.

Old Dominion Freight Line, which is looking to hire 30 full-time dockworkers, will hold a job fair from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at 3915 W. Morris St.

The positions come with benefits that include no-cost health insurance, paid time off and a company sponsored 401(k) plan. People who attend the job fair will be temperature-checked and should bring a physical copy of their resume. Old Dominion will require applicants to wear a mask and interviews will follow social distancing guidelines.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will host hiring fairs at four locations across the state from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 22. INDOT is hiring for summer seasonal positions, which run from April-October with starting pay of $11.25, along with full-time highway technicians and mechanics.

The hiring fairs will be located at 7105 S. Brookville Road in Indianapolis, 185 Agrico Lane in Seymour, 10 High St. in Cloverdale and 2319 U.S. Highway 231 in West Lafayette. Registration is not required to attend the event and face masks are required.