Perry Township Schools to hold job fair this weekend, looking to fill over 160 positions

MARION COUNTY — Perry Township Schools will be hosting a job fair this Saturday in hopes of filling over 160 open positions for the upcoming school year.

Bus drivers, cafeteria staff, Human Resources representatives, English Language Learners staff and custodians will be on site to discuss opportunities.

School officials say the job fair will be informational and fun, with free giveaways. Each booth will be interactive and will offer an on-the-job experience. For example, custodial staff will demonstrate how to use equipment and allow applicants to try it as well.

Perry Township says back in October, the board approved a 3% pay increase for all support staff. Competitive benefits are available for most positions.

The job fair will take place Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Perry Meridian Middle School, located at 202 W. Meridian School Road.

The district encourages those who are interested, or even just curious, to come out and learn about the open positions.

