Pharmaceutical fulfillment firm iA will hire 420 employees at Indianapolis headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS — A New York-based pharmaceutical fulfillment solutions company will open its global headquarters on the north side of Indianapolis and hire up to 420 employees within the next two years, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Tuesday.

iA plans to lease, renovate and equip the 15th floor of 8888 Keystone Crossing, which will house the company's corporate operations. The facility is expected to be fully operational by April. The company's national office will remain in Johnson City, New York, where it was founded in 1974.

"Indianapolis allows us to be closer to our customers, and we were also drawn to Indiana because of the strong Indiana economy and the tremendous support of the state of Indiana and city of Indianapolis," iA CEO Marvin Richardson said. "This is a great location for us to continue to grow and hire the top talent we need to expand iA’s commitment to being a partner to the pharmacy industry.”

Richardson said iA plans to hire for positions in pharmacy, software development, software engineering, mechanical and eletrical engineering, product management, help desk analytics, sales, information technology and human resources. People interested in applying can visit iA's website.

iA already has 20 Indianapolis-based employees, including members of its executive leadership team.

"With a thriving tech ecosystem and history of life sciences excellence, Indiana is the perfect place for companies like iA to establish its home base," Holcomb said. "We're excited iA has chosen to grow in Indiana and create hundreds of high-wage jobs for Hoosiers."

Richardson said iA's focus is on automating the pharmacy business to give pharmacists more time to work with patients. The company has installed more than 1,500 pharmacy automation systems around the world.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered iA up to $8 million in conditional tax credits based on the company's hiring plans.

"We’re excited to welcome hundreds of new jobs at iA’s new global headquarters, right here in Indianapolis," Hogsett said. "Today’s announcement is a testament to our city’s strong partnership with the state of Indiana, as well as to our business-friendly economic ecosystem, our high quality of life and our ability to attract and retain high-wage jobs."

Watch video of Tuesday's news conference in the player below: