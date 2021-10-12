Pike Township to host walk-in interviews for school bus driver positions

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new effort to find school bus drivers in the MSD of Pike Township.

The district was forced to have students learn remotely on Sept. 27-28 because it did not have enough drivers. Students returned to the classroom Sept. 29, but driver shortages caused several bus delays.

Pike begins each day short 16 drivers, and district officials are urging people to apply for their open positions.

Pike Township will host walk-in interviews from 9:30-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and on Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. at 3950 W. 56th St.

The starting salary is $20 plus benefits and the school system will provide CDL training. For more information, call 317-387-2521.