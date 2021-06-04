New healthcare and life sciences startup, Syra Health, plans expansion in Carmel

CARMEL — With only a year under its belt, Syra Health is planning a $566,000 expansion of its Carmel headquarters that will additionally create up to 150 new jobs by the end of 2025. At least 75 of those jobs will be filled by the end of this year, according to an announcement by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Syra Health is a new healthcare and life sciences startup that was founded in 2020. The woman and minority-owned company focuses on both private and public healthcare and life science organizations' medical communications, public health gap analyses, patient education, engagement solutions, and value-based care programs. Additionally, it helps execute clinical resourcing.

According to BioCrossroads and the Indiana Business Research Center, Indiana is the second-largest exporter of life sciences products in the country with $11.4 billion in total exports.

The newly-founded startup was offered a $2.1 million conditional tax credit by the IEDC on the company's job creation plan.

“At Syra Health, we are continuously striving to improve patient care and patient engagement with innovative solutions in medical education and communications,” Deepika Vuppalanchi, Ph.D., Syra Health CEO, stated in a release. “Our team is also focused on strengthening value-based care models and ensuring continuity of care with resourcing optimal number of clinical care professionals in our local and regional hospitals. We are well within our reach of achieving our goal of 150 jobs in the Indiana health care ecosystem in less than two years.”

Syra Health is expanding its Carmel office located at 1119 Keystone Way N. with an additional 5,000 square feet of space. It's looking to hire medical writers, value-based care strategists, public health and policy experts, data scientists and clinical staff.

Those interested in applying can visit syrahealth.com/careers.

