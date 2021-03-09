Project Indy returns for 5th year to help teens find jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — Project Indy, a summer jobs program for teens and young adults, launched its fifth year Tuesday.

The program is an EmployIndy initiative that began in 2016 and expanded after receiving grants from the U.S. Department of Labor and their Career Pathways for Youth: Summer Jobs and Beyond program.

Project Indy helps people ages 16-24 search and apply for jobs based on their location.

“This year, Project Indy will be a part of our city’s economic comeback from the pandemic, boosting our hospitality and tourism workforces and contributing to overall job growth," Mayor Joe Hogsett said. "And it will help employers as well, as young workers are exposed to new career paths in our city’s core industries. It truly is a win-win.”

More than 100 employers use Project Indy to find young people interested in jobs. Positions are typically available during the summer months and include both full- and part-time jobs.

People interested in learning more about the Project Indy program should visit ProjectIndy.net.

Watch Tuesday's announcement below: