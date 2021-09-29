Radial looking to hire 2,500 seasonal fulfillment employees

INDIANAPOLIS — Radial, an e-commerce solutions company, announced Tuesday it plans to hire 2,500 seasonal fulfillment employees at its Brownsburg facility.

Seasonal employees will process online orders and be involved in picking, sorting, packing and shipping, the company said.

A hiring event will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 19 at 65 E. Garner Road in Brownsburg, and people can also apply online.

Seasonal workers will have the opportunity to convert to full-time positions at Radial’s fulfillment center located at 502 Eastpoint Circle in Brownsburg, according to the company.