Watch
NewsHiring Hoosiers

Actions

Radial looking to hire 2,500 seasonal fulfillment employees

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo
Hiring Hoosiers FB Cover
Posted at 2:06 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 14:06:53-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Radial, an e-commerce solutions company, announced Tuesday it plans to hire 2,500 seasonal fulfillment employees at its Brownsburg facility.

Seasonal employees will process online orders and be involved in picking, sorting, packing and shipping, the company said.

A hiring event will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 19 at 65 E. Garner Road in Brownsburg, and people can also apply online.

Seasonal workers will have the opportunity to convert to full-time positions at Radial’s fulfillment center located at 502 Eastpoint Circle in Brownsburg, according to the company.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring-Hoosiers-Header-Image-600x400_00000.jpg

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Hiring Hoosiers Job Board

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.