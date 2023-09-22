Riley Children’s Health to host virtual hiring event for over 50 RN positions

INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Children’s Health is hosting a virtual hiring event in hopes of filling over 50 nursing positions across its statewide pediatric system.
On Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riley says both newly graduated and experienced nurses can interview for the positions.
According to Riley, their nurses receive competitive pay, a benefits package, sign-on bonuses and relocation incentives.
Riley is hiring for the following part-time and full-time positions:
- RN: Operating room/peri-operative services
- RN: Riley Ambulatory Outpatient Centers
- RN: Riley IU North location
- RN: NICU
- RN: Emergency Department and Behavioral Health
- RN: Maternity and Newborn Health
- RN: Acute Care
- RN: Critical Care
After scheduling an interview, applicants will receive an email on how to connect to their virtual interview.
For more information or to schedule an interview, click here.