Riley Children’s Health to host virtual hiring event for over 50 RN positions

INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Children’s Health is hosting a virtual hiring event in hopes of filling over 50 nursing positions across its statewide pediatric system.

On Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riley says both newly graduated and experienced nurses can interview for the positions.

According to Riley, their nurses receive competitive pay, a benefits package, sign-on bonuses and relocation incentives.

Riley is hiring for the following part-time and full-time positions:



RN: Operating room/peri-operative services

RN: Riley Ambulatory Outpatient Centers

RN: Riley IU North location

RN: NICU

RN: Emergency Department and Behavioral Health

RN: Maternity and Newborn Health

RN: Acute Care

RN: Critical Care

After scheduling an interview, applicants will receive an email on how to connect to their virtual interview.

For more information or to schedule an interview, click here.

