Riley Children’s Health to host virtual hiring event for over 50 RN positions

Posted at 3:37 PM, Sep 22, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Children’s Health is hosting a virtual hiring event in hopes of filling over 50 nursing positions across its statewide pediatric system.

On Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riley says both newly graduated and experienced nurses can interview for the positions.

According to Riley, their nurses receive competitive pay, a benefits package, sign-on bonuses and relocation incentives.

Riley is hiring for the following part-time and full-time positions:

  • RN: Operating room/peri-operative services
  • RN: Riley Ambulatory Outpatient Centers
  • RN: Riley IU North location
  • RN: NICU
  • RN: Emergency Department and Behavioral Health
  • RN: Maternity and Newborn Health
  • RN: Acute Care
  • RN: Critical Care

After scheduling an interview, applicants will receive an email on how to connect to their virtual interview.
For more information or to schedule an interview, click here.

