Swensons preparing to open in Avon, looking to hire 40+ employees

AVON — Get your cars and appetite ready — an Ohio-based drive in restaurant is preparing to open its first restaurant in Indiana.

Swensons Drive-In is scheduled to open in early February in front of Costco, just off Rockville Road.

The exact address is 8894 US Highway 36, Avon, IN 46123.

The restaurant is currently hiring for a variety of positions, including curb servers, kitchen staff and management. In total, there are more than 40 positions open.

Swensons is known for its burgers and milkshakes. Meals are served carside and the restaurant will have no dining room.

Applications are now available online.