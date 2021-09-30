Watch
Target is adding more than 1,300 supply chain roles in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Target announced on Thursday that it will be adding 30,000 new roles across its supply chain facilities nationwide.

Indianapolis will see about 1,300+ of those hires for distribution center positions.

Open positions range from hiring managers to warehouse and operational support staff.

Supply chain team members play a crucial role in Target's day-to-day operations, including moving products from suppliers to stores to keep shelves stocked.

While all Target team members receive a starting wage of at least $15 an hour, Indianapolis will see starting wages of $17.80 in its distribution centers.

This move to add more non-seasonal roles comes as Target's 46 supply chain facilities across the U.S. plan to send more inventory to stores and guests than ever before. New hires will help Target to meet increased business demands, including 36% growth in total sales and 55% growth in same-day services during the second quarter of 2021.

Interested candidates can visit Jobs.Target.com to apply.

