Hiring Hoosiers: Comcast look to hire veterans and service members

INDIANAPOLIS — Comcast needs to fill dozens of open positions in Indiana by this summer and is doubling down on its commitment to hire veterans and National Guard and Reserve members.

The company is looking to hire more people like David Chanler, a communications technician and member of the Army National Guard.

He has served in the guard for six years and completed two recent domestic deployments helping the national COVID-19 response and responding to the civil unrest last year.

Wearing his military hat, he serves his country. In his civilian life, he has found a company that supports him.

"Probably the best civilian job that I've had," Chandler said.

"Comcast, I think, always appreciates the fact that our veterans, our former service members are very organized, very committed, very self-disciplined, things like showing up on time," Nick Kirsch, a tech ops director for Comcast.

Many companies make the effort to hire veterans, but Comcast goes a step further, saying it's more than just "Military friendly."

The company boasts its "Military ready" programs. Its Veteran Network Employee Resource Group, or Vet-Net, has more than 98,000 members coast to coast, enabling military community employees to connect for advice, mentorships, onboarding help, and events focused on their professional and personal development.

"Our benefits package, whether it has to do with paid time off our National Guard employees who go and drill, or just having a concierge service that when our veteran employees go on a deployment, they can call this number and they will walk them through all the support channels that we have to support that veteran and their family while they're gone on a deployment," Kirsch said.

Chandler said those resources were crucial when he was activated and had to step away from his duties at Comcast.

"Five months is a long time to be away from this job doing the day-to-day stuff," Chandler said. "They put me on half-route and they let me ride out with another technician to help me get back into the groove and back to how I was before I left."

"We bring you back, make sure you're supported right, and give you all the tools to get back on track in the civilian world," Kirsch said.

Comcast managers say they are also dedicated to supporting military spouse careers, meaning they provide transfer help if a worker has to move for a military-related reason.

The company has also launched an effort to hire more women to fill technician positions.

You can learn more and apply for the open positions here.