Indianapolis software company to expand, create 405 new jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — A software company headquartered in downtown Indianapolis announced it would be expanding and creating up to 405 jobs.

"Kennected" is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company founded in 2018. The technology company created the marketing software "Lead Flow Mastery" which helps business owners and entrepreneurs with various platforms and automated lead generation. It was recently nominated for TechPoint's 2021 Mira Awards for Startup of the Year.

Kennected is currently headquartered at 201 S. Capitol Ave. and looking to expand its operations with an added location south of downtown Indy. An exact location was not readily made available.

According to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Kennected's committed to creating up to 405 new jobs by the end of 2025. At the time of this report, the company has already hired 50 people toward that goal.

"We are passionate about our Indianapolis roots and the tech community that belongs to the city," Cody Harvey, Kennected's chief strategy officer, stated in a release. "We have looked up to the successful entrepreneurs and business leaders here for so many years. We have been inspired by the impact entrepreneurs bring to our communities. We want to step up and do our part bringing growth to the city."

Kennected plans to invest over $2 million into its operations with "K-Suite," according to IEDC, and plans to release four new software products within the next six months. The company says it plans to impact more than a million entrepreneurs around the world.

“Today’s announcement is yet another sign that Indianapolis remains one of the Midwest’s leading tech hubs,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett stated. “We look forward to welcoming the hundreds of new Kennected employees to our thriving city over the coming years.”

“With Indiana’s best in the Midwest ranking for entrepreneur friendliness, we're committed to providing the business-friendly environment and skilled workforce that companies like Kennected need to thrive," Gov. Eric Holcomb stated. "Indiana’s reputation as a tech hub continues to grow thanks to companies like Kennected choosing to invest and grow in Indiana.”

The software company currently employs 107 both internationally and nationally, including 40 associates in Indiana. It is currently looking to hire for sales, management, customer service, accounting, human resources and executive positions. Those interested in applying can visit kennected.org/careers.