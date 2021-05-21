Watch
NewsHiring Hoosiers

Actions

TeenWorks to host Muncie Program Hiring Day on Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
RTV6
Participants in TeenWorks six-week summer job program work at People for Urban Progress.
Hiring Hoosiers - TeenWorks.jpg
Posted at 1:15 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 13:15:56-04

MUNCIE — High school students looking for work this summer can attend a hiring event this weekend in Muncie.

TeenWorks will host its annual Muncie Program Hiring Day from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Cornerstone Center for the Arts.

According to a news release, more than 80 teens will meet their site supervisors, complete their new hire paperwork for a six-week summer jobs program and set up a PrimeTrust checking account if they do not already have one for direct deposit.

Participants will work in groups of 10-12 at seven work sites, including Hillcroft Services, Inside Out, IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Prairie Creek Reservoir, Red-Tail Land Conservancy, Second Harvest Food Bank and Yorktown Junior Athletics Association.

PREVIOUS | TeenWorks builds life, career skills for high school students | Summer program allows teens to develop employability skills

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Hiring Hoosiers Job Board

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.