The Oceanaire and McCormick & Schmick's in downtown Indy seeks to fill about 20 positions

Job fair on Thursday, May 6
Posted at 11:59 AM, May 05, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A hospitality company is hosting a job fair on Thursday to fill about 20 open positions at two fine dining restaurants in downtown Indianapolis.

Landry's is hosting the job fair at McCormick & Schmick's to fill positions there and The Oceanaire. Between McCormick & Schmick's and The Oceanaire, there are about 20 jobs that need to be filled, according to Landry's.

Landry's is seeking to hire cooks, servers, server assistants, bartenders, hosts, dishwashers and bussers.

Thursday's job fair will be from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Any applicants hired during the event will receive a $250 signing bonus.

Those interested in attending the job fair are asked to first complete an application online at landryscareers.com or by texting 77948. Candidates are asked to come to the job fair dressed in business attire and have their resume and ID on-hand.

Those hired will receive the first $100 of the sign-on bonus after 30 days on the job, and the remaining $150 after 90 days.

