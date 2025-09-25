Free car safety checks offered ahead of winter weather

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is the "Crossroads of America," and with colder, wetter weather on the horizon, it's time for drivers to make sure their cars are ready for the road.

September is National Preparedness Month, making it the perfect time for Hoosiers to prepare for unpredictable fall and winter conditions.

To help motorists get ready, Jiffy Lube of Indiana is offering free vehicle safety checks, no purchase necessary. Each inspection includes a check of your tires, windshield wipers, exterior lights, battery, and all fluids.

In a partnership with AAA Hoosier Motor Club, members can also save 15% on services at Jiffy Lube of Indiana locations, making it easier and more affordable to get road-ready this season.