Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesHiring Hoosiers

Actions

UPS hiring 3,000 seasonal employees in Central Indiana ahead of the holidays

ups truck.PNG
Provided/UPS
ups truck.PNG
Posted at 1:11 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 13:11:40-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The United Parcel Service (UPS) is getting ready for the busy holiday shopping season.

The company says it is planning to hire 3,000 seasonal employees in the Indianapolis area.

UPS said the openings will be for full- and part-time seasonal positions, and they are primarily seasonal drivers, package handlers and driver helpers.

Seasonal package car driver positions begin at $21 per hour and seasonal tractor-trailer positions begin at $35 per hour.

UPS tells WRTV nearly 80% of positions don't require an interview — and the online application process takes less than 30 minutes to complete.

Nationwide, UPS is hiring more than 100,000 seasonal workers, which is a similar number to the holiday seasons of 2021 and 2020.

Those interested in working for UPS can apply online.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring-Hoosiers-Header-Image-600x400_00000.jpg

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.