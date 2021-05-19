Watch
UPS looking to hire over 125 people in Indianapolis area

Courtesy of UPS
Posted at 11:06 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 23:28:32-04

INDIANAPOLIS — UPS has announced that it expects to hire more than 125 employees in the Indianapolis area to support an unprecedented increase in e-commerce related shipping.

The positions UPS is inquiring to fill are permanent, part-time package handling positions in UPS sortation hubs and centers that can lead to a career.

“We’re proud to move our world forward by delivering what matters, and the rapid and ongoing growth of e-commerce coupled with overall demand for our services is creating new part-time opportunities,” Stephanie Maymon, Director of Human Resources said. “We’re looking for people to join our team here in the Indianapolis area, and to possibly start a great career at UPS.”

These jobs come with competitive pay and benefits, including healthcare (after a short waiting period), retirement contributions, tuition assistance and a discounted stock purchase program. Hourly starting pay is up to $17.00 depending on location, shift and position, and includes annual raises.

UPS is hiring at the following Indianapolis-area locations:

Indianapolis – 5380 W. 81st St., Indianapolis, IN 46268

Plainfield – 10095 Bradford Rd., Plainfield, IN 46168

Interested applicants should apply at upsjobs.com.

