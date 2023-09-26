Watch Now
UPS to hire 2,100 seasonal workers in Indianapolis area

Posted at 3:15 PM, Sep 26, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — UPS is expecting to hire around 2,100 seasonal employees in the Indianapolis area ahead of the holidays.

Nationally, UPS expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees in full and part-time positions, including delivery drivers, CDL drivers and package handlers.

Seasonal hourly pay rates begin at $21 per hour for package handlers and driver helpers. Driving jobs begin at $23 per hour.

According to to company, 80% of the positions do not require an interview. With their digital-first process, it now takes around 20 minutes from an online application to a job offer.

UPS offersopportunities for promotion and paid education for employees who stay with the company.

 Applicants can visit jobs-ups.com

