USPS hosting multiple job fairs in Indianapolis throughout October

INDIANAPOLIS — It takes a lot of employees to sort through all the holiday cards, packages and regular mail.

The United States Postal Service is hosting multiple job fairs throughout the month of October to fill immediate openings in Indianapolis and surrounding areas.

Pay starts at up to $19.62 per hour.

USPS staff will be at the job fairs to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Applications are only accepted online, and laptops will be at each event for on-the-spot applications.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be available to work weekends and holidays.

Each job fair will be held at the USPS Conference Center, 8765 Guion Rd. in Indianapolis on the following days and times:

Monday, October 3 - 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 5 - 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 6 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 12 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 13 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 15 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Monday, October 17 – 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 19 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 20 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monday, October 24 – 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 26 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 27 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 29 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information on open positions or to apply online, click here.

