USPS hosting several job fairs in Indianapolis to fill over 300 positions

INDIANAPOLIS — The United States Postal Service will be hosting several job fairs in central Indiana in hopes of hiring over 300 mail handler assistants.

The job fairs will be held at the Wanamaker post office branch, located at 7950 Southeastern Ave., during the following dates and times:



March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 6 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

March 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

March 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 13 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The position starts at $18.62 per hour. Those interested must be at least 18-years-old and able to pass a criminal background check.

For more information, click here.