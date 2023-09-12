USPS looking to hire 700 in Indiana, will hold job fair this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Prospective workers have an opportunity this coming weekend to land a job with the United State Postal Service.

USPS will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday as they look to hire up to 700 people across the state ahead of the holiday mailings season.

Posititons pay up to $22.13 per hour.

The event will be held at 8765 Guion Road in Indianapolis.

USPS personnel will be at the fair to provide information and answer questions.