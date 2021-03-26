USPS looking to hire city carrier assistants in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The USPS in Indiana is hiring! They’re looking to hire city carrier assistants with pay starting at $17.29 an hour.

The position will require working on Saturdays and weekdays as needed and it may include Sundays and holidays. They must also be available to work assigned tours, scheduled days and to work on short notice.

The job of a city carrier assistant delivers and collects mail on foot or by vehicle under varying road and weather conditions in a prescribed area. They will maintain professional and effective public relations with customers and others, requiring a general familiarity with postal laws, regulations, products, and geography of the area.

Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record, and at least two years of documented driving experience.

An online assessment exam is required for applicants to take for these positions once an application is submitted. Instructions regarding the exam process will be sent via email.

Paper applications will not be accepted.

To apply, visit usps.com/employment, click on Indiana as the location search and applicants will find several positions open in several zip codes throughout the state.

Applicants must also be a U.S. citizen, a permanent resident, or a citizen of a U.S. territory.

