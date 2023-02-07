Veteran Health Indiana to host Career Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Veteran Health Indiana will hold a career fair this weekend for veterans looking for job opportunities.
The fair will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1481 W. 10th St.
The fair will offer a variety of job openings including:
- Registered Nurse
- Licensed Practical Nurse
- Information Receptionist
- Environmental Service Technician EMS
- Medical Supply Technician
- Medical Technologist
- Medical Support Assistant
- Health Tech (Audiology)
- Health Tech (Hearing Instrumentation)
Jobseekers are asked to bring two forms of ID and two references.
Contact IndyVHAjobs@va.gov with any questions. For a full list of job openings, go to: VAcareers.va.gov or USAjobs.gov.
For more information, contact: Mark Turney, Public Affairs Officer mark.turney@va.gov cell 317-224-8133 or Ricardo Ramirez, Public Affairs ricardo.ramirez@va.gov 317.522.7776