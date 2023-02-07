Watch Now
Veteran Health Indiana to host Career Fair

Veteran Health Indiana has a career fair this Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9am – 3pm.
Posted at 6:02 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 18:02:44-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Veteran Health Indiana will hold a career fair this weekend for veterans looking for job opportunities.

The fair will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1481 W. 10th St.

The fair will offer a variety of job openings including:

  • Registered Nurse
  • Licensed Practical Nurse
  • Information Receptionist
  • Environmental Service Technician EMS
  • Medical Supply Technician
  • Medical Technologist
  • Medical Support Assistant
  • Health Tech (Audiology)
  • Health Tech (Hearing Instrumentation)

Jobseekers are asked to bring two forms of ID and two references.

Contact IndyVHAjobs@va.gov with any questions. For a full list of job openings, go to: VAcareers.va.gov or USAjobs.gov.

For more information, contact: Mark Turney, Public Affairs Officer mark.turney@va.gov cell 317-224-8133 or Ricardo Ramirez, Public Affairs ricardo.ramirez@va.gov 317.522.7776

