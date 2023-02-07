Veteran Health Indiana to host Career Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Veteran Health Indiana will hold a career fair this weekend for veterans looking for job opportunities.

The fair will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1481 W. 10th St.

The fair will offer a variety of job openings including:

Registered Nurse

Licensed Practical Nurse

Information Receptionist

Environmental Service Technician EMS

Medical Supply Technician

Medical Technologist

Medical Support Assistant

Health Tech (Audiology)

Health Tech (Hearing Instrumentation)

Jobseekers are asked to bring two forms of ID and two references.

Contact IndyVHAjobs@va.gov with any questions. For a full list of job openings, go to: VAcareers.va.gov or USAjobs.gov.

For more information, contact: Mark Turney, Public Affairs Officer mark.turney@va.gov cell 317-224-8133 or Ricardo Ramirez, Public Affairs ricardo.ramirez@va.gov 317.522.7776