WATCH | Hiring Hoosiers: Creating a Better Workplace

WRTV anchor Marc Mullins hosted a panel discussion on equity, diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 22:29:13-05

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV hosted a panel discussion on equity, diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The panelists discussed diversifying staffing and the barriers in place for job seekers and workers who feel alienated.

You can watch the discussion in the player above.

