West Side Chamber of Commerce to host Job Fair-aganza for eager employers and job seekers

INDIANAPOLIS — Employers in Central Indiana are in search for good employees and the West Side Chamber of Commerce Job Fair-aganza hopes to connect more than 40 employers with job seekers.

The 6th annual Job Fair-aganza takes place on Friday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Conference Center West, located at 6325 Digital Way, Suite 222 on the west side Intech One complex.

“The West Side Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to improving the quality of life for people in our community and helping make west side businesses more successful. Helping people become employed does both," Chamber President, Brad Fishburn said. “We will have lots of jobs from management to call centers, package handling, landscaping to installation and sales.”

The Job Fair-aganza is free to all job seekers.

Below is a list of participating employers: