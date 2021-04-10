Watch
West Side Chamber of Commerce to host Job Fair-aganza for eager employers and job seekers

Keith Srakocic/AP
In this Tuesday, July 10, 2012 photo, people walk by the recruiters at a jobs fair in the Pittsburgh suburb of Green Tree, Pa. The number of people seeking unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in four years, a hopeful sign for the struggling job market. But the decline was partly due to temporary factors. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 10:52 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 22:52:24-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Employers in Central Indiana are in search for good employees and the West Side Chamber of Commerce Job Fair-aganza hopes to connect more than 40 employers with job seekers.

The 6th annual Job Fair-aganza takes place on Friday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Conference Center West, located at 6325 Digital Way, Suite 222 on the west side Intech One complex.

“The West Side Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to improving the quality of life for people in our community and helping make west side businesses more successful. Helping people become employed does both," Chamber President, Brad Fishburn said. “We will have lots of jobs from management to call centers, package handling, landscaping to installation and sales.”

The Job Fair-aganza is free to all job seekers.

Below is a list of participating employers:

  • Accurate Personnel
  • Age in Place
  • Amazon
  • Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis
  • Butler MacDonald
  • Caring Dove Home Health
  • Chartwells
  • Crew Carwash
  • Dungarvin
  • Elwood Tradesmen Staffing
  • Express Employment Prof.
  • Fastenal Company
  • Fed Ex Ground
  • Fortunate Wireless, Inc.
  • HC Climate Control
  • Home Depot
  • IEC
  • IMPD
  • Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance
  • Indianapolis Airport Authority
  • International Ministries Personal Service Agency
  • Job Corps
  • Kelly Educational
  • Kroger
  • MacAllisters
  • MSD of Pike Township
  • MSD of Wayne Township
  • New Hope of Indiana
  • O'Reilly Auto Parts
  • Praxair Surface Technologies
  • ResCare Community Living
  • Securitas
  • Senior Helpers
  • Senior1Care
  • Stratosphere Quality, LLC
  • Teacher Credit Union
  • Teltech
  • Temple Franklin Exec. Search and Staffing
  • The Forum at the Crossing
  • Waffle House
  • Weed Man Lawn Care
