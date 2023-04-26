YMCA of Greater Indy plans to hire 650 for various roles this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis will host a virtual job fair next month as they plan to fire more than 650 people to various roles for the coming summer.

Spearheaded by a virtual job fair from 2 - 7 p.m. on May 3, the YMCA will be looking for people to fill position ranging from lifeguard to camp site directors.

The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis hosts 15 day-camps in Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks and Marion counties and 10 indoor and outdoor pools. This allows for wideranging locations and scheduling opportunities.

“You won’t find jobs more fun than these,” said Natasha Bellak, Vice President of Youth Development. “You’ll spend your days doing fun activities, enjoying the summer weather and helping people have a good time.”

Free training is provided for all positions, and some jobs are available to people as young as 14.

Hourly pay ranges from $9.25 to $16.50 depending on the position, and all positions qualify for a signing bonus of $250.

Some jobs could evolve into year-round positions.

To participate, in the virtual hiring fair on May 3, click here.