Authentic Argentinian food is a labor of love at Che Chori

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re not of Argentine descent, you’ve likely never been called, “Che,” but according to Marcos Cesar Perera, it’s a term of endearment.

“It’s kind of like, ‘Hey friend,” Perera said.

Perera would know. He was born and raised in Argentina, and relocated to Indianapolis in 2006. A longing for a taste of home prompted the experienced chorizo maker to open Che Chori on Indy’s west side.

WRTV Marcos Cesar Perera discusses the menu at Che Chori.



“I would go to the stores and buy different chorizo, but it was not like what I grew up eating,” Perera said. “Many winters we would make chorizo with neighbors and friends, so why not start making my own?”

Making chorizo takes two days according to Perera, but it’s a labor of love.

“I love the process of picking the meat, butchering, chopping it, the whole process,” Perera said.

But that process wasn’t for everyone.

“My poor wife from Noblesville got tired of me smelling up the house with garlic and spices,” Perera said. Which led the couple to West 16th Street.

WRTV Che Chori is located at 3124 W. 16th St., in Indianapolis.



“One of the first things that we loved about this location is that we are so close to the racetrack,” Perera said. “The people have been amazing.”

The food is just as amazing. Che Chori recently made Yelp’s list of Top 100 Places to Eat in the Midwest.

WRTV

“It blew me away, but it also that tells you the the level of support from the community,” Perera said.

Che Chori features all kinds of Argentina-inspired foods including choripanes, empanadas, milanesas, and even pizza. The eatery also features an assortment of foods that can be cooked at home.

Che Chori is located at 3124 W. 16th St., in Indianapolis. It’s open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Che Chori is closed on Mondays.