Children’s Museum hosts ‘Fiesta de la Familia,’ offers free flu shots

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month Sunday with free admission and a celebration of Latin American culture.

Attendees could enjoy live music, hands-on activities, community partners and crafts celebrating folk art from around the world. Admission to the museum was free for all as part of the event.

“The Children’s Museum owes it to the community to be a safe and fun place to learn about other cultures,” Lindsey Delorey, Public Events and Youth Programs Coordinator for the Children’s Museum, said.

The museum will soon be offering a Spanish translation of their museum maps and upcoming exhibits for Spanish speaking visitors. This includes their audio recordings as well.

The Children’s Museum also partnered with Riley Hospital for Children to offer free flu shots during Fiesta de la Familia.

“Riley Hospital for Children is focused on taking care of the children at both our hospital and in the community. The Children’s Museum also has that goal of growing and educating our children,” Adam Karcz, Director of Infection Prevention at Riley, said.

Along with flu shots, families could receive information on where to get other vaccinations and contact information for doctors at IU Health or Riley Hospital.

Karcz says it’s important for Hoosiers to get their flu vaccines sooner rather than later because your body doesn’t have immunity from influenza right away.

“You have to wait two weeks to build immunity so waiting until flu season kicks into gear creates a higher risk of being exposed,” Karcz said. “Make sure you get it soon enough that your body has enough time to build immunity.”

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has quite a few events coming up, such as their Haunted House and WinterFaire. For more information, click here.