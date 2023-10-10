INDIANAPOLIS — The road to success has many paths.

During this celebration of Hispanic heritage Month, WRTV's Rafael Sanchez spoke to award winning actor, voice actor, stand-up comedian, producer, playwright and screenwriter, John Leguizamo.

Most recently, he was the voice of Bruno in the Disney movie "Encanto."

Rafael had a chance to lead a discussion with the actor about the recipe for success.

Watch the interview below:

Comedian John Leguizamo sits down to discuss how humor factors into success

John is hoping Disney will produce sequels for the animated films "Encanto" and "Coco". He believes both were good ways to share positive stories about Latino culture.