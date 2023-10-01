Hispanic Heritage Month: Growing a passion into a business

WESTFIELD — On a Sunday afternoon, Virginia Pina is vacuuming.

"Because I’m crazy with the cleaning," said Pina.

That love for cleaning is why she started her own cleaning company, Amazing 360 Cleaning Services, more than a year ago.

"In the beginning was a big challenge," said Pina. "I found some tools for growing my business and now one and half year later I have almost 25 customers and I’m trying to find more."

Pina moved to the United States from Venezuela eight years ago. She was an accountant with a Master's Degree, but learned that doesn't translate hear in the states.

"It’s really hard to find the same work. The first thing is because of the language," said Pina.

As Pina continues to grow her business, she's also helping mentor others through the non-profit Emprendedoras Latinas. She encourages anyone of thinking of running their own business to take the leap.

"Don’t be overthinking, maybe no, maybe yes, you can do it," said Pina.

