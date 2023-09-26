Hispanic Heritage Month Highlight: Dynamo Edge

INDIANAPOLIS— A company in Carmel is working to keep drivers safe and predict performance in real time.

Dynamo Edge is led by CEO Barbara Bessolo. The company works in real time AI.

"We work on a very, very small real time AI that anticipates things in real time," said Bessolo.

Bessolo says they first started testing it on Indy cars.

"Because the race cars have data sets that are very similar to the future autonomous cars and 5G networks," said Bessolo.

Bessolo says at the 2021 Indy 500, Dynamo Edge's technology was connected to all the Andretti cars.

"We were able to predict the health of those vehicles 15 laps in advance and being able to tell the pit what to do in real time as opposed to later," said Bessolo.

Now, Dynamo Edge is looking at how to improve commercial cars.

"What we do is tell the driver exactly what the problem is with that tire, so it will say things like you will need 10 psi’s in the next 20 minutes and this is the closest gas station. By doing things like that you actually uncover a lot of value in that real time data that was not explored before and that results in tons of savings and safety improvements," said Bessolo.

Bessolo moved from Argentina to Indiana 20 years ago.

"The first time I came to Indianapolis was actually when I was 15. I was doing rhythmic gymnastics in Argentina and I came here for the Pan American games, so I was the Argentina champion. The second time was 20 years later when I moved here to work with Technicolor," said Bessolo.

Bessolo says as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage month it's important to remember there are no limitations when paving your own way.

"I know that having an accent and being a woman, working with race cars, is not exactly the place to be so it’s been extremely difficult, but I think if it wouldn’t have been so challenging it would not have been so rewarding at the same time. I guess my best advice is to be yourself. Don’t put limitations that don’t exist," said Bessolo.

