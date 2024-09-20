IMPD officer working to bridge the gap between IMPD and Hispanic Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — It's Hispanic Heritage Month, and WRTV is highlighting Hoosiers making a difference in our community.

WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson met with an IMPD officer, who says her Latina upbringing has made a difference in her service and commitment to the community.

Maria Pallares Ochoa is an instructor at the IMPD training academy.

Provided by family

"My why for being in the department and being a police officer, and now being out here at the academy, is because I want to bridge the gap between the community and Hispanic population," she said.

Maria is a proud Mexican-American.

"My parents immigrated here to give us a better life," she said.

She grew up in Chicago, and moved to Indy as a teenager.

Provided by family

While cities changed, her childhood dream did not.

"This is the one thing I wanted to do since I was a child. It's always been in the background. I met my husband when I was 16-years-old. He's known since then that this is what I wanted to do," she said.

She drew a picture in middle school. On the back she wrote, "I want this."

Now, she's a ten year IMPD veteran.

Provided by family

"I'm the second oldest of six kids, so I grew up in a large family myself. I've always been in that role as a role model to my siblings and now my nieces, and nephews, and now I get to do that every day here at the academy," she said.

"What's your favorite thing about being a cop?" asked WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson.

"The day to day, unknown, right? I don't get to experience that a whole lot now as an instructor at the academy, but just being out there and being able to help the community with whatever they need. I just had a class with the recruits, and I told them, 'Hey, you're going to be that face of calm in chaotic situations.' So, just being there and knowing my role and assisting others when they need help," said Pallares Ochoa.

She's molding the recruits. She's also preparing them to take care of their mental health.

Provided by family

"Seeking help is very important for us and for the community," she said.

Pallares Ochoa stresses the importance of understanding interaction with all backgrounds.

"Showing them different cultures and backgrounds may react differently and they may have a better understanding about why someone might do something a certain way depending on where they come from," she said.

It's representation community members say is important. They want to see someone in uniform who understands them.

Provided by family

"This is important because you need an understanding. If you don't understand something, you maybe can make trouble," said Joseph Salamanca.

Pallares Ochoa is excited as her journey in blue continues. As she keeps growing, she vows to never forget her roots.

"We're in Hispanic Heritage Month, and it's important to remember where you come from and know that your background, oftentimes, is going to help you, especially as a police officer because it helps bridge language barriers and make the community feel safer when we're around," she said.

