Indiana Historical Society kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Month

INDIANAPOLIS — National Hispanic Heritage Month is from September 15 to October 15, and the Indiana Historical Society kicked off the celebration with a free admission day on Saturday.

The free, family-friendly event featured live performances, including a Mariachi band, arts and crafts, hands-on activities, food demonstrations and more.

“I’m a native Hoosier and also a proud Mexican American. My family has lived in Indiana for well over a century,” Nicole Martinez-LeGrand, Multicultural Collections Curator at HIS, said. “People who have been here for 100 years, 100 days or 100 hours, it’s a celebration of a very long and deep history of Latinos in Indiana.”

At the event, IHS unveiled the latest art piece from national celebrated Latino artist Justin Favela, who is known for his large-scale installations and sculptures.

IHS’ traveling exhibit, “Be Heard: Latino Experiences in Indiana,” and a unique display of historical costumes will also be available for viewing in Lilly Hall during the month.

“There’s a wide variety of folks from all of Latin America represented here in Indiana and they contribute to the quality of life, from public policy to food and culture, so it’s important we highlight these communities,” Martinez-LeGrand said.

For more information on IHS, or to see upcoming events, click here.

