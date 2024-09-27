Indianapolis charter school celebrates Latin American culture during Hispanic Heritage Month

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis charter school is representing and celebrating their staff and students’ culture this Hispanic Heritage Month.

On Thursday, Enlance Academy hosted a community culture event to showcase different Latin American countries. The school celebrated Argentina, Columbia, Mexico, Nicaragua and more.

The name Enlace derives from the Spanish word for link or connection. The school says they seek to be the hub of community for families and to create meaningful connections with community partners, so their students, staff, and families can be healthy and happy.

The night was filled with music, and art displays representing the different cultures. Attendees could also enjoy local vendors who had created handmade arts and crafts, as well as served up a diverse range of food.

Enlance Academy is known for offering bilingual classrooms for their students, and at the event, those students showed off artifacts they made to represent Latino culture.

“This gives an opportunity for the students to learn more about the culture but also celebrate it and feel seen and heard,” Denise Hernandez, with Enlance Academy, said.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is from September 15 to October 15.

