Indianapolis Children's Museum kicks off Hispanic Heritage month

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is kicking off Hispanic Heritage month in a big way.

On Sunday, the museum held Fiesta de la Familia and provided free admission for the celebration.

The museum also announced new Latino community initiatives— a long-term commitment of experiences, resources, and staffing dedicated to serving the quickly growing Latino community.

According to the museum, Indiana’s Latino population has grown by 250% since 2000 and nationally Latinos are on track to make up 30% of the population by 2050. Spanish is the second most-spoken language in the United States.

The initiative includes building a new team of advisors from the community to listen, research and discover the needs of the Latino community.

“The work we have done so far has led us to these areas of focus, but we have so much more to learn. It is important for us to listen to our neighbors to better understand what is important to them so we can create authentic experiences that speak to their families and their culture,” said Monica Ramsey, vice president of experience development, The Children’s Museum.

Additionally, the museum unveiled their newest Take Me There exhibit, which will highlight the country of Peru.

"From the vibrant streets of Lima to the serene heights of the Andes and the lush expanse of the Amazon, every moment offers a new adventure for families to share," the museum said.

The exhibit will make its debut on July 12, 2025.

