Indy man composes song to uplift young women as quinceañera gift to his daughter

INDIANAPOLIS — A local man and popular artist have teamed up to deliver a song with a message for every girl in Indiana and around the world.

In the studio, the birth of a love letter put to music.

Pavel Polanco Safadit along with nationally recognized singer. songwriter Josh Kaufman joined together to create the song "Beautiful".

"(Pavel) told me have a quinceañera celebration for his daughter," Kaufman said. "That she had been saying to him recently 'why don't you ever write a song for me?' This was a great opportunity to make that happen."

So for Aliana Polanco's quinceañera, which in Latino culture is a rite of passage celebrating a 15-year-old girl becoming a young lady, her father and Kaufman wrote "Beautiful."

Aliana's anthem embraces the beauty of being a daughter, elevates the value of love and expresses the wonders of a girl discovering her purpose and reaching for her future.

Watch the video player above as Rafael Sanchez sits down with the duo to discuss the creation of the song and it's meaning.