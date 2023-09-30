Lawrence celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with ‘Día Latino de Lawrence’

LAWRENCE — Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing, and Lawrence held “Día Latino de Lawrence” to educate community members, as well as celebrate the growing Latino community.

The event was a collaboration of the Arts for Lawrence, City of Lawrence and the Lawrence Township School Foundation.

Attendees could enjoy over 60 vendors who had booths and activities for families, as well as 10 food trucks.

Lawrence Township Schools

“Our Latino community continues to grow and it’s important that we embrace all our citizens in Lawrence,” Cori Korn, Chief of Staff for the City of Lawrence, said. “We are happy to learn about the different cultures in Lawrence and work together to put on these amazing community events.”

Lawrence Township Schools

Hispanic Heritage was represented at the event through food and cultural performances.

“There were cultural dances from Columbia, Mexico and the Dominican Republic. We represented so many cultures through dance, signing, ukuleles and with our activity booths,” Korn said.

Lawrence Township Schools

Organizers say it’s important for students of all ages to learn about and celebrate their heritage, and to know the community supports them as well.

“I think it creates a sense of belonging when they see their culture represented in our community and city,” Korn said.

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.