Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesHispanic Heritage

Actions

Lawrence celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with ‘Día Latino de Lawrence’

Hispanic Heritage Lawrence
Lawrence Township Schools
Hispanic Heritage Lawrence
Hispanic Heritage Lawrence
Hispanic Heritage Lawrence
Lawrence Hispanic Heritage
Hispanic Heritage Lawrence
Posted at 6:47 PM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 18:47:31-04

LAWRENCE — Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing, and Lawrence held “Día Latino de Lawrence” to educate community members, as well as celebrate the growing Latino community.

The event was a collaboration of the Arts for Lawrence, City of Lawrence and the Lawrence Township School Foundation.

Attendees could enjoy over 60 vendors who had booths and activities for families, as well as 10 food trucks.

Hispanic Heritage Lawrence

“Our Latino community continues to grow and it’s important that we embrace all our citizens in Lawrence,” Cori Korn, Chief of Staff for the City of Lawrence, said. “We are happy to learn about the different cultures in Lawrence and work together to put on these amazing community events.”

Lawrence Hispanic Heritage

Hispanic Heritage was represented at the event through food and cultural performances.

“There were cultural dances from Columbia, Mexico and the Dominican Republic. We represented so many cultures through dance, signing, ukuleles and with our activity booths,” Korn said.

Hispanic Heritage Lawrence

Organizers say it’s important for students of all ages to learn about and celebrate their heritage, and to know the community supports them as well.

“I think it creates a sense of belonging when they see their culture represented in our community and city,” Korn said.

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH THE WRTV SPECIAL NOW