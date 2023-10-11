Refugee's Catholic faith provides sense of comfort and community as he moved his family to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A refugee finds his faith helped him overcome some of the biggest challenges in his life, and now he is in a position to assist other refugees and immigrants in find community in Indiana.

Felix Navarrete is a brother, husband and father of four. He is a devout Catholic and was a lawyer by trade in his native country of Nicaragua.

Now he is a Hoosier, after fleeing a political crisis in his home country, when his job in the government clashed with his role of serving his faith family.

"With my wife, we prayed to God and asked Him to give us direction," says Navarrete. "We made the decision to flee our country and start a new life here in the United States."

Navarrete says they left their careers, home and life behind in that moment. Their youngest child was only 2 and a half years old when they came to America. They decided to move to Indianapolis where his mother-in-law was already established.

"It was probably one of the hardest decisions that I've made in my life," says Navarrete, who has now been a Hoosier for 5 years.

He says his family immediately began the search for a Catholic Church in the community to call home, as well as a Catholic school for their kids.

Navarrete grew up in the faith and attended Catholic schools in Nicaragua, so the universal church provided that familiarity in a time when their lives were changing so quickly.

"Faith has always been present in my life," says Navarette, who recalls his grandmother encouraging him and his brother to pray the rosary everyday at home as young children. "One of the greatest things of the Catholic faith is how you can feel protected and supported."

Navarrete quickly immersed himself in volunteer and service opportunities in their new parish of Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Indy's east side.

Recently, he was encouraged by a friend to apply for an open position within the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

Navarette now serves at the Coordinator for Hispanic Ministry within the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, supporting a growing community of Hispanics in the state of Indiana.

"We're growing a lot," says Navarrete. He adds that 17 parishes in the archdiocese have Hispanic ministry, and the number of families continues to grow.

"What I most love about working with the Archdiocese is that you are not supposed to be served, but to serve others," says Navarrete. "It was a blessing, and we found the Lord's will in every step we take."

Navarrete in his new role helps lead monthly events for the faith community.

He adds that he has two major focuses in his position. One of those is encouraging the youth to take action in their faith and to grow into leaders within the church community. The other goal focuses on social justice issues like respecting the dignity of each human being and taking the time to listen and understand their reality and their journey.

He says that his faith and involvement in the church helped him in his transition to the Hoosier state, and he encourages any other immigrants to get connected to their local parish for support.

"I will only encourage everyone who is now a refugee or people seeking asylum or any other immigrant just to make them aware that they are not alone," says Navarrete, who adds he found purpose in his role in the church as he serves others in their walk with Christ. "There comes a time when you realize that this is probably the place and the time when the Lord is making great things in your life."

