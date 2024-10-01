Representation matters: Art show highlights work of Indy Latina Artists

INDIANAPOLIS — This Hispanic Heritage Month, a group of Indianapolis-based artists are showcasing their work.

They say it speaks to their identities as women and Latin-Americans.

“My work is based on recycling. Re-purposing anything I see, especially magazine paper. I don’t use paint," Artist Mary Mindiola said.

More than 120 handcrafted flowers adorn the walls, ceilings and floors of Lost Dog Gallery.

It's a part of the exhibit Amor y Dolor: Stoicism, passion and revolution, based on the lives of famous Mexican painters Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.

“Within love, you are also going to feel pain. There’s no way of escaping that,” Mindiola said. “The flowers represent love. To me, they represent love and beauty and nature."

Mindiola is the founder of Indy Latina Artists.

The organization seeks to recognize the contributions of Latinas to the local art scene and to empower, mentor and promote their work.

“We are a group that wants to support each other as well as help us within ourselves… Especially when you don’t know the environment, you don’t know the language. You have obstacles, maybe some can’t drive," Mindiola said.

The work of Elisa Barety pulls inspiration from comics, pop art, sci-fi and fantasy.

She says Latinas have a unique form of expression and art style, linked to their ethnic and gender identities.

“I think you can’t separate your identity from your work. It’s totally embedded in what you do. Even if it’s not obvious, always. But I think you know I grew up with a mom who was very strong. My, social justice and things like that were important to him," Barety said.

Barety and Mindiola's pieces are some of dozens that will be on display at Lost Dog this October.

Amor y Dolor opens Friday, October 4.

